Arizona Democratic Party building damaged by fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire ignited at the Arizona Democratic Party building early Friday, July 24.
When Phoenix fire arrived at the Central Avenue and Thomas Road building, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly entered the building to look for anyone who might be inside and put out the fire.
According to Phoenix fire, ladder crews were sent to the roof to cut ventilation to help control the fire.
Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are continuing to investigate the fire and figure out how it started.
