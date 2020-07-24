COVID-19 testing lag frustrating health experts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are concerns because Arizona, in some cases, is taking 10 to 14 days to process and reveal the results of coronavirus testing.
The hope among medical professionals is the test results are known within 24 to 48 hours to give them the opportunity to track the virus.
The state has now performed a million tests but is not sure of the number in the backlog. Sonora Quest is 61,000 behind which the state hopes to have cleared up by the end of the month.
It becomes an issue because when a person is tested and because it takes several days to get results back, they may leave home and infect others.
“From a public health standpoint, this is a frustrating point,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Because we have a limited time we can react, do the investigation without further transmission.”
“The backlog is very concerning,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Heath Director. “I really don’t know where we are in the curve.”
That’s a problem because the more information the health professionals have, the better they are able to slow the spread.
Without it, it can slow the decrease in the recent spike or possibly inflate it again.
“If we can’t test people who are asymptomatic, and we can’t test them for innumerable reasons, they’re unable to isolated,” Dr. Cullen said. “They become a nexus of infection and they accelerate community transmissions.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.