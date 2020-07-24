FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Heavy Rain Possible!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are cranking up to end out the workweek! We have issued First Alert Action days for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The storms look to bring heavy rainfall so flooding will be a big concern, especially in the Catalinas. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of southern Arizona from 7AM Thursday - Friday. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s as well!