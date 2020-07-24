FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Heavy Rain Possible!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances are cranking up to end out the workweek! We have issued First Alert Action days for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The storms look to bring heavy rainfall so flooding will be a big concern, especially in the Catalinas. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of southern Arizona from 7AM Thursday - Friday. Temperatures will fall into the low 90s as well!
FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in effect through midnight. 80% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Showers possible. Lows in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
