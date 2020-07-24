Hundreds of people sickened by salmonella outbreak, at least 13 cases reported in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 212 people have been sickened across the country from a salmonella outbreak with at least 13 of those cases in Arizona and one reported in Pima County.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak, which has impacted people in at least 23 states from coast to coast. So far 31 people have been hospitalized, however, no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.
Reported illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19 to July 11, 2020, with patients ranging from 0 to 92 years old. The investigation hasn’t identified a specific food, grocery store, or restaurant as the source of this outbreak but local health officials are interviewing patients to figure out what the common factor in their illnesses is.
Anyone with salmonella symptoms should take action:
- Talk with a doctor
- Write down what they ate the week they became ill
- Report your illness to your local health department. The health department will likely call you for an interview to ask you about the foods you ate in the week before you got sick.
- Assist public health investigators by answering their questions when they contact you.
Symptoms of salmonella:
- Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.
- Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
- For more information, see symptoms of salmonella infection.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.