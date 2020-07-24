Police find body floating in Santa Cruz River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amid the heavy rains and flood warnings, a body was found floating in the Santa Cruz River, July 23.
The Tucson Police Department responded to a call for a water rescue and happened upon the body. Officers said it looked like the victim had been dead for a while and don’t believe it was caused by the storms.
The person has not yet been identified and the cause of death is still unknown.
