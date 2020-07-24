Teenage girl dead, another girl in hospital after uncle kidnaps them in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teenage girl is dead and another girl is in the hospital after a kidnapping that occurred in Phoenix and ended in Wickenburg.
The situation began on Wednesday, July 22 at 9:20 p.m, when the Arizona Department of Public Safety received a call of an injured person on the side of the US 60, south of Wickenburg.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found two girls with significant injuries. A 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead by fire personnel. The second individual, a 12-year-old girl, was transported to an area hospital with extremely critical injuries.
During the investigation, DPS learned of an earlier kidnapping in Phoenix. Troopers were notified the possible suspect was seen at a gas station a few miles away in Wickenburg.
Troopers were able to take 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora into custody. He was identified as the victims’ uncle.
DPS later learned that Mora, another man and the two victims were at a family home when they decided to drive to a store. When the man went inside the home, Mora jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in the car with the two girls in the backseat.
According to DPS, the man tried to stop Mora from leaving but struck him with his vehicle. Family members were able to contact the two girls and heard screaming before the phone was disconnected.
Mora was booked into Maricopa County jail on first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation charges.
The kidnapping remains an active investigation with the Phoenix police department.
