Three-vehicle collision causes traffic delays on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A roll-over collision is blocking the roadway on Tucson’s northwest side close to the Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road intersection.
Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are responding to the three-vehicle collision. It’s unclear how many people were involved or if anyone was hurt.
Traffic on Orange Grove Road from Shannon Road to Mona Lisa Road will be delayed for some time as deputies respond to the crash. Motorists in the area should find alternative routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.