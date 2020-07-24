Tucson man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at liquor store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on June 20.
According to information from TPD, 27-year-old George A. Diaz was arrested without incident on Tuesday, July 21. He is being held in the Pima County Jail and is facing a possible first-degree murder charge in relation to the June 20 shooting death of 34-year-old Mark Romero.
Two other people were shot in the early morning incident at a liquor store at 1116 W. St. Mary’s Road.
According to witness statements and surveillance video, Romero drew a handgun during a fight in the store’s drive-thru lane and shots were fired. After Romero dropped his gun, Diaz, who was with three other people in the vehicle in front of the one Romero was in, allegedly picked it up and shot him with it. Romero died at the scene.
Two of the four people from the first vehicle were injured and they drove to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of gunshot trauma. One had life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Banner University Medical Center. Another person, who was driving the vehicle that Romero was a passenger in, also had minor injuries.
Police say the people in the two cars knew each other and this does not appear to be a random shooting.
