TUSD announces ‘Next Steps’ for the new school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district released its plans for the 2020-21 academic year.
As of Aug. 10, students [attending] Tucson Unified School District will begin remote learning [at home] through online instruction. When deemed safe, students who prefer to learn in a classroom setting can return to campus.
But TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo assures parents and students that this plan is only temporary.
“It is my goal and intention to move all of our students back to on-campus traditional instruction as soon as circumstances warrant.”
This means students transferring into classroom settings will continue the same online learning methods as those who choose to stay at home.
Parents can choose their children’s learning-setting through their ParentVue accounts by answering the “3 Learning Questions” when they edit their children’s information online.
Once schools are safe to open, families can choose to have their children continue with online learning or attend in-person classes- but masks will be required.
TUSD says, “masks and face coverings will be required for all students and staff, and the physical distancing of students will be implemented in each in-school learning space.”
“Our decision-making was guided by the principles of keeping students and employees safe and healthy,” said Trujillo. “Ensuring access and equity for all students, maintaining continuity of instruction, providing the highest possible quality of instruction to our students and ensuring the flexibility necessary to change and adapt to an ever-changing situation.”
All in-school learning spaces will average between 10-15 students at a time, depending on classroom size. Students transferring back into traditional classrooms will also continue having normal school-day routines such as recess, lunch and breaks.
“We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our students back to our schools, when our teachers can thrive in their classrooms once again,” said Trujillo.
All students have the option for TUSD to provide devices and software necessary to participate at no cost.
Parents with students in Exceptional Education, Pre-K Programs and English Language Learning will be offered similar options.
For more information on TUSD’s Next Steps for the 2020-21 academic year, more information can be found [HERE].
You can also read the superintendent’s letter to families and parents by following this link.
