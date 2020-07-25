FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you enjoyed the rain while it was here, because things are drying out. Some isolated to spotty storm chances expected to end out the month of July. But the real story will be the heat! Temps rising back into the triple digits and staying there all week. Stay cool!
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with with a high of 106F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 104F.
