Gyms Adjust Under Gov. Ducey’s Executive Order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After Governor Ducey announced indoor gyms and fitness centers would be closed until future notice Thursday, local owners have gotten creative.
For Danny Sawaya, the owner of Tucson Strength, that means moving his equipment completely outside to be in compliance with the executive order.
“I built this from nothing,” said Sawaya. “The first shutdown—especially the first month, it was the hardest time of my life.”
Gov. Ducey’s announcement Thursday was expected, and Sawaya won’t have to change much.
Except for a new AZ Department of Health Services attestation form gyms will have to fill out before re-opening when the order expires.
Pursuant to E.O 2020-43, the Arizona Department of Health Services (“ADHS”) was directed to develop a form where entities can attest they are in compliance with ADHS COVID-19 guidance related to business operations. This information is to be provided to the public on ADHS’ website. In accordance with E.O. 2020-43, and to ensure that the public is provided information on entities that submitted an attestation for authorization to reopen after July 27, 2020 (unless E.O. 2020-43 is extended or otherwise modified), all completed and submitted attestation forms will be posted and available for public review on ADHS’ website.Pursuant to E.O. 2020-43, ADHS or a local governmental jurisdiction shall have the authority to take immediate action against an entity that operates without submitting this attestation to ADHS and posting it in an easily visible public place on the entity’s premises.
Submitting the attestation now does not provide the entity with the authority to reopen and begin operations. ADHS or county health departments may ensure compliance with the attestation, at their discretion. If an entity is operating without submitting the required attestation or if an entity fails to follow or implement the required guidance, additional actions as outlined in the Executive Order 2020-43 may be taken by ADHS, law enforcement, or other regulatory agencies to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.
They are requirements Danny’s implemented since day one which is why it is frustrating that they have to remain closed.
“We were already doing this and then some. They took a month to come up with a form of something we’ve already been doing.”
What's he's implemented is working out for his clients.
“I thought that was such a great idea,” said Tucson Strength Member Rachel Tineo. “We can still social distance and we can still get in the work we need to get in.”
It’s required a lot of flexibility on everyone’s part, but it’s training for what could turn out to be the future of fitness.
“I’m thinking that’s going to be the future for right now until I hear otherwise I am an outdoor business,” said Sawaya.
Sawaya said he has plans to extend the backyard area even further to allow for more space for clients to work out in.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.