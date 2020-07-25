Gyms Adjust Under Gov. Ducey’s Executive Order

Pursuant to E.O 2020-43, the Arizona Department of Health Services (“ADHS”) was directed to develop a form where entities can attest they are in compliance with ADHS COVID-19 guidance related to business operations. This information is to be provided to the public on ADHS’ website. In accordance with E.O. 2020-43, and to ensure that the public is provided information on entities that submitted an attestation for authorization to reopen after July 27, 2020 (unless E.O. 2020-43 is extended or otherwise modified), all completed and submitted attestation forms will be posted and available for public review on ADHS’ website.Pursuant to E.O. 2020-43, ADHS or a local governmental jurisdiction shall have the authority to take immediate action against an entity that operates without submitting this attestation to ADHS and posting it in an easily visible public place on the entity’s premises.