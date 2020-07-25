TFP responds to mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday July 25, Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an early morning mobile home fire at Altura Street near Grant and Oracle Roads.
A male patient in his 40′s was transported to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening burns.
TFD is reminding people that mobile homes burn very quickly and it’s important to have an escape plan in place.
Just last week, TFP responded to a similar incident in east Tucson where 3 individuals were taken to the hospital.
The origin of this fire is under investigation.
More on the story as details become available.
