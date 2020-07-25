TFP responds to mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle

TFP responds to mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle
TFP responded to a mobile home fire this morning at 615 W. Alturas St. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST - Updated July 25 at 3:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday July 25, Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an early morning mobile home fire at Altura Street near Grant and Oracle Roads.

A male patient in his 40′s was transported to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening burns.

TFD is reminding people that mobile homes burn very quickly and it’s important to have an escape plan in place.

Just last week, TFP responded to a similar incident in east Tucson where 3 individuals were taken to the hospital.

The origin of this fire is under investigation.

More on the story as details become available.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.