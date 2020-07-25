You can fill out your census form online this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Census staff will be working dozens of events across Arizona to help assist people in responding to the 2020 census before enumerators start visiting homes on August 11. Part of the collection this year has been tough to obtain due to COVID-19.
The focus of these census outreach events is to hit communities with children, migrants, renters, non-English speakers, members of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities and more.
What is a census?
According to 2020census.gov, it's something that helps funding in your community for public services, how many seats your state gets in Congress and helps draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative and school districts.
“The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data.”
Key dates:
- July 1 - September 3: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
- August 11 – October 31: Census takers will interview homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
- December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.
- March 31, 2021: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
You can help our efforts by covering these events and encouraging people to fill out their 2020 Census questionnaire online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844.330.2020 or by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau has a constitutional mandate to count everyone living in the U.S. every 10 years.
