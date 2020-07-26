FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures expected this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are going to be running above average with small storm chances as we wrap up July and head into August!
TONIGHT: 10 percent chance for an isolated shower. Partly cloudy with lows in the lower-80s.
MONDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: 20 percent chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: 10 percent chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: 30 percet chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.
FRIDAY: 20 percent chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: 20 percent chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: 10 percent chance for isolated showers with a high of 103F.
