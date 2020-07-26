Red Cross volunteers respond to displaced residents of three-alarm apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross dispatched a team of Volunteers to help the residents affected by a three-alarm fire on El Camino Real in Sierra Vista on Sunday morning.
The fire started early in the morning and was actively burning when local law enforcement and fire department professionals arrived on the scene according to officials.
A total of 15 cases have been opened and those at the scene that need lodging will be placed at local hotels.
Volunteers in Cochise County are working closely with their public safety partners to prepare for events both large and small.
The American Red Cross will assist the residents of the apartment complex with immediate recovery assistance to help them get back on their feet.
Officials are advising everyone to check smoke alarms, develop emergency evacuation plans and prepare for emergencies at all times of the day and night.
