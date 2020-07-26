TPD looking for suspects after man dies in fatal shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda on July 23, 2020 on Tucson’s South Side.
Just before 9 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 24th Street after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located Miranda on the ground with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering aid utilizing their Individual First-Aid Kits (IFAK).
Tucson Fire responded to the scene and took over medical treatment. Miranda was then transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
On July 26, 2020, Miranda succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.
After processing the scene and collecting evidence, detectives followed up on leads in the case.
Over the past few days, detectives spoke with several witnesses. Based on information they received, it appears this was not a random shooting and detectives believe Miranda and suspects involved most likely knew each other.
There are currently no suspects in custody, but authorities are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
