Children’s Museum Tucson sends out SOS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Children's Museum Tucson is currently fighting for its own survival and has a way you can help.
It’s offering some summertime fun during its ‘Save our Summer FUNdraiser’.
Families or small groups who make a $300 donation can enjoy the museum's exhibits during a private play day for three hours.
During that time, families can paint, climb, and be some of the first to check out updates in the museum.
Each Play Day spot is limited to a group of 10 or less and all guests over the age of 5 are required to wear face masks.
The museum is also sanitized between each play session.
Staff members said the fundraiser has been very popular. Already more than $12,000 dollars have been donated.
But the museum recognizes that not everyone is in a place to give right now.
"We understand that not everybody has the ability to donate, especially right now. We do have, what we're calling 'Give Back Tuesday'. People can register and we'll randomly draw two families to come to play. This will take place every Tuesday through the end of August," Teresa Truelsen, Director of Marketing.
If your family is selected for 'Give Back Tuesday', you get to play in the museum for three hours, free of charge.
The fundraiser was supposed to wrap up on August 16th, but since it’s been so successful, they extended it through August 30th.
