Fact Finders: Social media rumors regarding stamps on your mail-in ballot
Your ballot needs to be in the mail by July 29, 2020 to make sure your vote counts on Election Day. (Source: Pima County Recorder's Office)
By Melissa Egan | July 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM MST - Updated July 27 at 6:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a dozen early voting sites are open around Pima County ahead of Election Day on August 4, 2021.

The last recommended day to mail back your ballot is Wednesday, July 29. But, do you need to make sure you send it back with a stamp so it counts?

A woman reached out to KOLD News 13 worried about her vote after receiving Facebook messages and seeing posts about needing stamps on your ballot.

Posts like this one below are false.

Social media posts claim you need stamps on a mail-in ballot. (Source: KOLD News 13 Viewer)

According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, voted do not need stamps to mail back their ballot because the county pays for postage.

“No postage necessary if mailed in the United States” is clearly printed in stamp area of yellow return envelope.

The county posted this alert on it’s Facebook page Friday after KOLD News 13 reached out with the viewer’s concerns.

You can also bring your ballot to an Early Voting Site or any polling location on Election Day.

To learn more about early and emergency voting sites, click here.

To view the primary election schedule, click here.

