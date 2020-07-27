Fact Finders: Social media rumors regarding stamps on your mail-in ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a dozen early voting sites are open around Pima County ahead of Election Day on August 4, 2021.
The last recommended day to mail back your ballot is Wednesday, July 29. But, do you need to make sure you send it back with a stamp so it counts?
A woman reached out to KOLD News 13 worried about her vote after receiving Facebook messages and seeing posts about needing stamps on your ballot.
Posts like this one below are false.
According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, voted do not need stamps to mail back their ballot because the county pays for postage.
“No postage necessary if mailed in the United States” is clearly printed in stamp area of yellow return envelope.
The county posted this alert on it’s Facebook page Friday after KOLD News 13 reached out with the viewer’s concerns.
You can also bring your ballot to an Early Voting Site or any polling location on Election Day.
