FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat possible this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are going to be running above average with small storm chances as we wrap up July and head into August!
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 109F.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for spotty storms with a high of 103F.
