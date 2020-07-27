FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat possible this week!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 27, 2020 at 4:03 AM MST - Updated July 27 at 4:05 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are going to be running above average with small storm chances as we wrap up July and head into August!

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for a lingering shower. Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 109F.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat watch in place. 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for spotty storms with a high of 103F.

