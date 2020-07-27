Need a free COVID-19 test? Here’s how

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is offering two sites where you can get free COVID-19 testing.
Both locations are by appointment only.
A third mobile site is expected to be open by early August.
Click Schedule My Test to make a testing appointment. The Testing Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Saturday. You may also can call 800-369-3584 to schedule an appointment.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, testing will be offered every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You do not need a doctor’s order to get the test. Individuals arriving for their test time should wait in their vehicle in the parking lot until their testing time, or outside the event center in the shade away from others if arriving by public transportation or ride sharing. Anyone more than 10 minutes late for the scheduled appointment will have to reschedule.
Beginning July 29, free COVID-19 saliva tests are available at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Hours at the Ellie Towne Center for July 29 and 31 only will be 3-7 p.m.
How to Register:
- Click the link to “Schedule my test”.
- Click the Red "Pre-register" button for the Ellie Towne Community Center
- Use Agency code: FvCmy1fGE
- Create a username (email address) and password
Important Reminders:
- You must bring a photo ID and the QR code in your confirmation.
- Make sure you are well hydrated at least 30 minutes ahead of your appointment time.
- At 30 minutes prior to your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit out the water.
- Please do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for at least 30 minutes prior to your appointment.
- When you arrive at the site, wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask
- To cancel or reschedule your appointment, log in to your account at https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com
