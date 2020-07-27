Pima County to open second free COVID-19 testing center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department will begin offering free COVID-19 saliva testing at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, beginning Wednesday, July 29.
The testing requires pre-registration and is offered by Arizona State University in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The Flowing Wells location is the second free COVID-19 testing site being offered by Pima County. Free nasal swab tests are available by appointment only at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
Hours at the Ellie Towne Center for July 29 and 31 only will be 3-7 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, testing will be offered every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for a test, go to pima.gov/covid19testing, then:
- Click the link to “Schedule my test.”
- Click the “Pre-register” button for the Ellie Towne Community Center
- Use Agency code: FvCmy1fGe
- Create a username (email address) and password.
Staff located at the Ellie Towne Center will provide assistance for anyone who has trouble registering ahead of time. Other important reminders:
- You must bring a photo ID and the QR code shown in your confirmation email.
- Make sure you are well hydrated at least 30 minutes ahead of your appointment time.
- At 30 minutes prior to your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit out the water.
- Please do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for at least 30 minutes prior to your appointment.
- When you arrive at the site, wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask
- To cancel or reschedule your appointment, log in to your account at https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com
Pima County also plans to offer a third testing site and a mobile testing site in the coming weeks. Visit pima.gov/covid19testing for details.
Members of the public also may schedule a test at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, by visiting pima.gov/covid19testing or calling 800-369-3584. Testing hours there are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Testing will continue until it is no longer needed to control the pandemic.
The program is funded by the county’s federal CARES Act grant.
