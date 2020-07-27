Police: Man working on roof at Canyon del Oro High School dies when gun accidentally discharges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man fixing the roof of Canyon del Oro High School was killed when his personal firearm accidentally discharged on Monday, July 27.
According to Sgt. Amy Graham with the Oro Valley Police Department, the subcontractor had an unholstered weapon that accidentally discharged and he was hit. The firearm is now in the school’s possession.
Registration was happening on the east side of campus when this incident happened on the west side. Several employees were on campus at the time of the incident.
CDO High School released this statement:
Hello CDO families and staff:
An employee of a roofing company working on a building at Canyon del Oro High School shot himself this morning. Despite life-saving efforts performed by first-responders, the man has died. The gun, which belonged to the worker, has been recovered.
The school was put on lockdown immediately upon report of a gunshot, and no staff or students were in danger. Oro Valley Police handled the situation and will handle any subsequent investigation.
The lockdown has been lifted, and registration is continuing as scheduled.
Arizona law and District policy prohibit anyone except peace officers or other authorized personnel from carrying guns on school grounds.
The Amphitheater District’s top priority is the safety of staff and students, and the District appreciates the timely response from the Oro Valley Police Department.
Thank you.
