The art of crosscut: Keeping trails safe and accessible one log at a time

“When you’re cutting with just a handsaw and a partner, you have to take into account all kinds of different forces that are acting on the tree,” he said. “It adds a lot more complexity to the whole job. It might look like it takes a little bit longer but we make these cuts to clear the trail in a way that it’s easier for us to manage it because sometimes we are moving huge pieces of wood and we don’t want to have to cut it again if we don’t have to.”