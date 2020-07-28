County sheriff’s department searching for missing man on northwest side

Jerry Harris, 79 (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 28, 2020 at 1:42 PM MST - Updated July 28 at 1:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing man who was last seen walking in a neighborhood on the northwest side.

Jerry Harris, 79, is described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-7-inch man with gray hair, according to a release from PCSD. He was last seen on foot near the 7100 block of North Pomona Road wearing a green shirt, gray pants and slippers at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

