County sheriff’s department searching for missing man on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing man who was last seen walking in a neighborhood on the northwest side.
Jerry Harris, 79, is described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-7-inch man with gray hair, according to a release from PCSD. He was last seen on foot near the 7100 block of North Pomona Road wearing a green shirt, gray pants and slippers at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
