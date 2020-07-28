Final $600 supplemental check issued to unemployed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The federal government has issued its final supplemental $600 weekly check to millions of unemployed Americans.
The last check was issued over the past weekend and unless Congress extends it, some 20 million will lose the benefit.
The Democrats and Republicans are haggling over a bill but there’s little chance it will pass anytime soon, although the benefits could be extended or reduced without the entire bill.
The House Democrats passed its $3 Trillion bill in May. The GOP just got around to it’s $1 Trillion package but differences with the White House is holding up passage.
So many are urging recipients to get their ducks in a row now rather than wait to see what Congress might do.
“Cutting expenses along is not going to get them our of the hole,” said Eric Freeman, a tax accountant for Beach Fleischman. “At some point they’re going to have to replace that income.”
But first of all, for people who have mortgages or pay rent, the idea is to get their house in order.
“I’d reach out to your mortgage servicer and request that you get 180 days of essentially suspended payments,” Freeman said.
And for those who rent, “you should reach out to the property manager and landlord and let them know the situation, let them know what’s going on so that ou can work things out.”
From there, it’s assess the little things like data service on the phone, how many streaming services or cable channels does one need, maybe not eat out as often.
“I think there’s a lot of expenses that we’re used to having that we’re not forced to cut, so we just continually spend,” he said.
But unless the government continues the payments, it’s likely that money will need to be replaced with a career change.
The hospitality industry was especially hard hit.
“You know some of those jobs that those people were laid off from, they may not exist anymore,” said Michael Gates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.