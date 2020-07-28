FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 28, 2020 at 4:07 AM MST - Updated July 28 at 4:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds over the area to end out July and that will be bringing us above average temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Thursday-Saturday as temperatures will be dangerously high.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 109F.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 110F.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.