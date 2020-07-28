First-year medical school students reflect on studies during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s future medical doctors are back in class in the middle of a pandemic at the University of Arizona. While the learning might look a little different, these students’ passions haven’t changed.
“Honestly, I’ve been set on medicine — it sounds cliché — but since birth,” said Mihir Shah, a first-year medical student at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
It’s not the start to medical school Shah probably dreamed of as a kid, but a reality in the time of COVID-19.
“In short, it’s different,” he said.
First-year medical students were able to get some of their instruction in-person, most classes have been moved online. Eli Thompson, another first-year student, said it makes for an added challenge to tough school work, but another teaching moment.
“I think we’re becoming a very adaptive community, and I think that’s good for future physicians to be able to adapt,” Thompson said.
While the world adapts and changes during the COVID-19 outbreak, one thing has not: The passion these two students, have as they start their medical journey.
“For me, my passion for becoming a physician I think is very foundational,” Thompson said. “I lost my mom at a very young age, and that was my first time in a hospital setting.”
Thompson, turning a tough moment, into a career for others late on in life. Now entering med school in a challenging time for the world, he is still set on his goals to help others, so is Shah.
“It’s kind of solidified my passion, and why I want to go into medicine,” Shah said.
If all goes well, they should graduate in 2024.
