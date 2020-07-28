Man arrested on murder charges after victim suffers from gunshot wounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -27-year-old Brian Altland has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with 1st Degree Murder after authorities say he is was involved in a homicide on Monday, November 18, 2019.
At about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 14000 block of N. Bowman Rd. for a report of a man down.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased male identified as 46-year-old Eric Duncan with obvious signs of trauma.
On July 25, 2020, Altland was arrested in Caborca, Sonora Mexico through a coordinated effort between the U.S. Marshal’s Service District of Arizona- Tucson Mexico Investigative Liaison and Mexican authorities.
