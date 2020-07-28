PACC rescues about 30 cats living in unsafe RV residence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 28, Pima Animal Care Center took in abound 30 cats and kittens from an RV near South Nogales Highway and East Pima Road after it received several reports from concerned citizens.
Animal protection officers responded and found the felines living in very poor conditions. They found piles of trash surrounding the RV with open trash bags on the ground and feline feces all over the floor inside the residence. The temperature inside was 101 degrees.
“We want people to know that we are here to help and that it doesn’t have to get this bad,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services for PACC.
All the rescued cats appear to have upper respiratory issues, and all, except two, appear to be sluggish and lethargic. One dead kitten was found inside a crate.
“We are going to be working on saving these cats’ lives over the next couple of days,' said Hassen. “They are in serious condition and they are heading straight into our emergency medical clinic for treatment.”
PACC says these pets will not immediately be available for adoption or foster care, however there are currently 225 pets in the shelter that need homes, along with 575 more in foster care that still need forever homes.
The shelter is currently taking in around 25-45 stray pets every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you or anyone you know needs help, you can call (520) 724-7222 for assistance. For emergency situations, call (520) 724-5900 and press 4.
For anyone who cannot foster or adopt, they can make a financial contribution at friendsofpacc.org.
