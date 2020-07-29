FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place through Saturday!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM MST - Updated July 29 at 4:03 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds over the area to end out July and that will be bringing us above average temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Thursday-Saturday as temperatures will be dangerously high.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in effect at 11AM. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 109F.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 110F.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.

