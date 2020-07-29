FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place through Saturday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds over the area to end out July and that will be bringing us above average temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Thursday-Saturday as temperatures will be dangerously high.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in effect at 11AM. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 109F.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with with a high of 110F.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with with a high of 108F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for a storm. Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.