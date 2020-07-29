Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

"Nobody's life is pretty much how they planned it to be at this point with the pandemic, so you take it for what it is," Clippers forward and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard said. "Everybody is happy that a champion will be crowned this year, and if that's the 2020 championship, then we want it. You know, that's how I look at it. This is what the layout is, as far as to go out there and complete this journey."