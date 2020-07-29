Marana PD sees small spike in car thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Marana neighborhoods have seen an increase in vehicle break-ins.
The Marana Police Department said in the first 20 days of July, 34 cars were broken into. That’s above the average for this time of year.
While there have been a few forced entries, police said most victims are leaving their cars unlocked.
Neighbors targeted include those in Continental Ranch and the Ina Road and Cortaro Road corridors.
The most common items stolen out of cars are guns, laptops, or anything of similar value.
Police ask that you take items like these inside your home or park your vehicle in the garage.
One Marana resident said she’s really not surprised, though, and she’s not really worried.
She's always cautious because she's had her car stolen before.
“I think it really doesn’t matter where you live, you just have to remember to not leave valuables in your car. If you do leave something in your car, try to keep it covered so people don’t see it. Keep your windows rolled up, your doors locked and that’s really the best you can do. You can’t guarantee nothing’s going to happen to you. You just have to be careful,” said Elizabeth, a Marana resident who didn’t want to use her last name.
Marana police said they have arrested one suspect in connection with these thefts.
But police are asking residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.
If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.
