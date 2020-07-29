PACC still seeing large numbers of fosters, adoptions tapering off

There are about 600 pets currently in foster, according to PACC, with about 225 in the shelter Wednesday—that is about half the number of in-shelter pets PACC normally has. They said people who’ve adopted pets have been keeping them—but this time of year is usually their busiest with heat, monsoon and kitten season. Just taking in about 30 cats from a hoarding case, the shelter is averaging 20-50 pets coming in a day. The concern is, that number could increase when eviction protections run out.