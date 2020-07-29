PACC still seeing large numbers of fosters, adoptions tapering off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our community stepped up in a big way to help the Pima Animal Care Center when COVID-19 began impacting our area.
Donations pile up just inside the entry to PACC, something Donna Fritz added to Wednesday. She brought it several large bags of pet food.
bringing in lots of dog food.
“I lost my last little schnauzer, about a year ago. I miss him terribly but I wanted to do something for the dogs,” said Fritz.
Since the pandemic started, PACC has seen an increase in donations, fosters and adoptions, but as time has worn on—adoptions have tapered off slightly.
“So the numbers are down, but we’re still getting the same number of regular fosters which is incredible,” said Nikki Reck, spokesperson for PACC.
There are about 600 pets currently in foster, according to PACC, with about 225 in the shelter Wednesday—that is about half the number of in-shelter pets PACC normally has. They said people who’ve adopted pets have been keeping them—but this time of year is usually their busiest with heat, monsoon and kitten season. Just taking in about 30 cats from a hoarding case, the shelter is averaging 20-50 pets coming in a day. The concern is, that number could increase when eviction protections run out.
“We are trying to get ready for that possibility,” said Reck.
PACC recently started their Human Animal Support Services (HASS) initiative, that helps struggling pet owners, keep their four-legged friends. If someone is struggling financially, this could be an option for them. PACC can hold onto pets and shelter them or foster them until the owner becomes more stable financially or in life.
“We’re going to do our best to keep pets with people who love them and take care of them,” said Reck.
PACC is always asking for donations of towels, food and toys.
