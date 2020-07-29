PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for help in locating 45-year-old Tanya Clawson who was last seen on the 6300 block of south Kolb Rd. around 9 a.m. this morning.
Clawson can be described as a woman with brown eyes, black hair, is 5′5″, weighs 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants and walking with a cane.
Authorities say Clawson may be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the location of Tanya Clawson is urged to cal 911.
