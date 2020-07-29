Pima County Says Area Schools Should Not Resume In-Person Instruction on August 17th

The letter says schools should “not open on August 17th for traditional face-to-face, in-person instruction” based on data from health officials. The explanation, Huckelberry says, lies in the facts; including the highest daily amounts of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, countywide transmission rates at 11 per cent when the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends rates below 5 per cent before reopening, and high hospitalization rates.