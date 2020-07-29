TPD investigating fatal shooting involving security guard in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on July 25 in Midtown Tucson.
Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3800 block of East Fort Lowell Road.
Upon arrivals, officer were directed to an apartment by a security guard who was involved in the shooting.
Officers located 49-year-old David Reed with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. A knife was found on the ground near him. Officers immediately began rendering first aid while Tucson Fire Department arrived for further medical treatment.
Reed was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arrival, Reed was pronounced deceased.
TPD is actively investigating. After processing the scene and conducting multiple interviews, investigators learned the guard was conducting a security check on a vacant apartment when he heard noises inside. The guard made contact with two people at the front door, Reed and an adult female. As he began to detain the female, a confrontation developed between him and Reed.
Although details are limited, reports indicates Reed was armed with a knife during the confrontation and the guard discharged his firearm. The security guard suffered minor injuries.
Detectives spoke with the guard and the adult female after the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
