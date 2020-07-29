Train derails, catches fire on bridge over Tempe Town Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A huge fire is burning on a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake after a freight train derailment. The fire was pumping thick black smoke into the air. That smoke plume was visible for miles.
AZ Family reported on the incident and said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Camille Kimball told AZ Family she was riding her bike under the bridge just a moment before it collapsed. She said the noise of the train became deafening, and as she came off the bridge, she saw people with their phone cameras trained behind her.
Helicopters helped fight the fire from the air and air traffic controllers were having planes taking off from Sky Harbor International Airport turn to the north, away from the huge smoke plume, according to information from AZ Family.
