UArizona athletics to resume student athlete re-entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The UArizona Athletics Department announced Wednesday it will resume student athlete campus re-entry on Monday, Aug. 3- beginning with football freshmen.
Ongoing participation in day-to-day activities will remain a personal decision for student athletes.
“Our decision to resume our re-entry process for student athletes was made after consultations with President Robbins, university leadership, the University of Arizona Re-entry Task Force as well as our re-entry advisory group of campus and community experts,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke.
Arizona Athletics said it hasn’t had any new cases of COVID-19 since three athletes tested positive two weeks ago.
The results, released on July 17, included 366 tests-encounters to 83 football student athletes. None of the 28 staff members who returned to campus to support voluntary physical activities tested positive.
The athletic department’s decision to resume re-entry for student athletes aligns with last week’s announcement from UA President Robert Robbins that campus would be open for in-class learning for Fall 2020- as part of four modalities offered to students.
“Our comprehensive and phased approach centers around safety, health and well-being as we continue to follow the guidance of campus and community partners,” said Heeke. “The safe and healthy return of student athletes has been the focus of all decision making throughout this process, and it will continue to move us forward.”
