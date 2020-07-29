UArizona football player suspended for violating safety protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Offensive lineman for UArizona Football, Edgar Burrola, has been suspended for violating COVID-19 safety protocols while on campus.
While specifics on violations aren’t official, Arizona Athletics assures these guidelines should be taken seriously.
“The protocols and procedures that are in place are there to protect the health and well-being of all our student-athletes, coaches and staff and to be clear, we will not relax those standards at any time or allow individuals to choose to not adhere to those protocols,” said Kevin Sumlin, Head Coach for UArizona Football.
Reports indicate Burrola allegedly violated important safety measures, like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing guidelines, while working out on campus.
Burrola now seems to be in Las Vegas making money through a roofing business and is receiving major heat on social media after his suspension.
The back drop on his Twitter account also reads: “Hey guys just letting you know I got suspended for violating COVID protocols. If I’m not at meetings that is why. If ya’ll need anything from me let me know. Much love.”
Burrola shared on Twitter that his athletic scholarship was reduced due to the violation and he is no longer receiving meal plan.
He also tweeted, “I did ‘break the rules’ but there is a lot more to that story.”
