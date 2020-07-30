Arizona National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during fitness test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A solider with the Arizona National Guard died after he collapsed during a fitness test earlier this week, officials said in a statement.
U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr., 23, died on Wednesday, July 29, after he fell during the running portion of a fitness test the previous day while preparing for the Basic Officer Leader Course. He was taken to a Tempe hospital where he died a day after the incident.
The cause of Bryant’s death is still under investigation, according to the statement.
Bryant was assigned to the 850th Military Police Battalion of the Arizona National Guard located at Papago Park Military Reservation. As a civilian, he was an officer with the Phoenix Police Department.
Bryant is the recipient of the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.
