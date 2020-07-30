Catalina Highway set to reopen Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans weary of record-breaking temperatures finally will have a nearby escape when the Catalina Highway reopens.
The Pima County Department of Transportation said on Thursday, July 30, the road to Summerhaven would be open to everyone again at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Closed since the Bighorn Fire burned through the Catalina Mountains in June and July, officials said the road wouldn’t reopen until Nov. 1.
Crews were repairing guardrails that were damaged by the fire.
Residents and mountain employees had been allowed to return, but it was bittersweet as business owners were left to try to endure more time without the usual crowds of customers.
Speed limits will be reduced and repair work will continue next week, so drivers are being advised to approach work zones with caution.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.