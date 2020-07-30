FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat to end July!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure builds over the area to end out July and that will be bringing us above average temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Wednesday-Saturday as temperatures will be dangerously high. Storm chances stay low through the rest of the week as well.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with a high of 110F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with with a high of 111F.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with with a high of 108F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 106F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
