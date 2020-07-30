FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaring temperatures and minimal storm chances as we wrap up July and head into August.

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM MST - Updated July 30 at 2:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are tracking record-breaking heat as high pressure dominates our forecast. Friday is still shaping up to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 113F. Storm chances will be on the low end this weekend through next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Sunny with with a high of 113F.

SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. 10% chance of storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 108F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 107F.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for spotty storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms and a high of 102F.

