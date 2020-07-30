Gov. Ducey gives COVID-19 update as hospitalizations decline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though COVID-19-related hospitalizations are declining, compared to data from earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey said the state isn’t out of hot water just yet
“This is not a victory lap. This is not a celebration. If anything, it’s evidence that the decisions and the sacrifice that Arizonans are making are working,” Ducey said during a conference on the virus Thursday, July 30.
During the conference, Ducey stressed wearing masks in public and credited them for keeping numbers down.
Officials are asking those who have had COVID-19 to donate plasma to help those currently fighting the virus.
Ducey also spoke about increasing testing and contact tracing and said the state will work to make more testing sites available.
The state currently has 375 test collection sites at various locations. Anyone looking for a test can go to azheath.gov.
