Parents, students voice concern about returning to class in fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is committed to reopening on August 24th but, the move has left some parents and students with mixed feelings.
“These are unprecedent times, you want to do the right thing,” said Kirk Ketcherside, the father of a UA student.
His daughter, Samira Ketcherside who studies sociology has been at home with her parents in San Diego all summer.
“There’s a part of me that’s like I do want to go back but another part of me that’s scared,” said Samira.
“We do want to get her back in the flow of college we think that’s so important at this age,” said Kirk.
The Ketcherside’s say that they’re aware of the toll the virus is taking in Arizona. In fact One of Samira’s friends is recovering from the virus in the ICU.
“We were watching stuff like the ICU count at banner and some of the other hospitals going oh gosh,” said Kirk. “We had to be very careful as parents to not overload her with all this information.”
As the semester gets closer, the family is thinking about the little things like if their daughter will be able to safely social distance in her on campus apartment.
“The dynamic is going to be different I’m going to be scared to hang out with people,” Samira said. “At the same time I’m going to want to see them.”
Like most parents, the Ketcherside's want to make sure their daughter is able to stay safe and healthy.
“We think she gets it we think she’s a smart kid,” Kirk said. “Were all in this together, just one day at a time .”
The university says just 5,000 students will be on campus for in person classes, for the first week. But, by week three between 25,000 and 30,000 students will be taking in-person classes, that’s about half the normal number.
