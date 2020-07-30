Pima County Steps up Tracing and Testing

If you get a call from a number beginning with these numbers, please answer. You will only receive a call if you have tested positive for COVID-19 (a “case”) or are listed as contact of a case. You will be asked about your symptoms: if you have any, when they began, and where you have been since two days before they started. You will be reminded of isolation practices or what to look for if you do start to feel sick. You will be asked if you need help getting anything while in isolation (if applicable).