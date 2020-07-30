South-side standoff ends peacefully

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man surrendered to police after a standoff early Thursday morning, July 30.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex at 252 W. Valencia, just east of Interstate 19. Neighbors reported someone acting erratically and threatening someone with a firearm.
Police evacuated several apartments before the man was taken into custody. The TPD described this as a mental health situation where no one was injured.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.