Tips to help make ‘back to school’ successful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many students across Southern Arizona start heading back to school next week, things are looking pretty different.
Kids are trading in notebooks and new school clothes for laptops and internet access.
While last school year may have ended the same way, starting a new school year remotely is a totally different mindset.
That's why it's more important than ever to get your kids back into a routine.
That starts with making sure your kids start going to bed earlier.
Even though school now starts each day at the kitchen table, it's important kids are getting enough sleep so they can focus.
Other ways to set you and your family up for remote learning success is to:
- Follow a daily schedule
- Make it as similar to their normal schedule as possible.
- Set up a designated workspace
- Plan ahead as to how you will tackle assignments going into each week
- Stay flexible.
- You want to do your best to create a sense of normalcy, but know that things are going to change.
Another key to back to school success is open communication. Parents need to sit down with their kids and talk about what's going on.
But most importantly, remember that heading back to school is fun. Keep it exciting! Make your kids feel it's like this school year is just like any other.
