Tucson mom wants parents to be careful after ‘shady’ COVID-19 waiver at son’s daycare

“School districts across the U.S. are grappling with the issue of coverage related to COVID-19 liability. The Trust’s reinsurers informed us earlier this year that they would be excluding COVID liability claims from their coverage for the Trust. Without this protection against potentially catastrophic losses, the Trust had no choice but to follow suit and exclude COVID liability claims from coverage for the members effective July 1, 2020. The Trust - like most organizations - had not anticipated COVID and had not collected contributions (or premiums) that would pay for that kind of coverage. Part of the Trust’s responsibility is to alert its members of the coverage exclusion.