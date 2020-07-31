Arizona man indicted for distributing child pornography

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 34-year-old Lake Havasu City man faces up to 20 years in prison for child pornography distribution charges.
Dale L. Bauwens II was indicted by Matthew D. Krueger, a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on Tuesday, July 21 on two counts of distributing child porn, which carries a minimum sentence of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Bauwens’s arrest and subsequent indictment came as part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort between the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, aimed at apprehending sex offenders who target children.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Phoenix Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.
